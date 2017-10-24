Plea change hearing scheduled in Mason City strangulation case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a man residing in Mason City accused of trying to strangle someone in July.

34-year-old Leonardo Trejo is accused by police of assaulting an individual by placing a fabric belt around the person’s throat and applying pressure, leaving a visible injury. The incident took place shortly after 3 o’clock on the morning of July 11th at a residence in the 100 block of 14th Southeast.

Trejo’s trial was scheduled to start next week, but online court records show Judge Karen Salic has approved the scheduling of a plea change hearing on November 7th.

Trejo continues to be held without bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a federal immigration hold.