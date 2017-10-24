  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Plea change hearing scheduled in Mason City strangulation case

October 24, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a man residing in Mason City accused of trying to strangle someone in July.

34-year-old Leonardo Trejo is accused by police of assaulting an individual by placing a fabric belt around the person’s throat and applying pressure, leaving a visible injury. The incident took place shortly after 3 o’clock on the morning of July 11th at a residence in the 100 block of 14th Southeast.

Trejo’s trial was scheduled to start next week, but online court records show Judge Karen Salic has approved the scheduling of a plea change hearing on November 7th.

Trejo continues to be held without bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a federal immigration hold.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company