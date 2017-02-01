Plea change hearing scheduled in Mason City child neglect case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City woman accused of making her children sleep in a room covered with human waste. 25-year-old Alexis Martinez was taken into custody on September 12th on three charges of neglect of a dependent person. Court documents indicate that she allegedly forced three children, ages two, four, and six, to sleep for a week in a room with feces on the walls and floors, with the door to the room being locked from the outside. Neglect of a dependent person is a Class C felony, punishable by ten years on each charge. Martinez was originally scheduled to be in court for a pre-trial conference on Tuesday, but online court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for February 21st in Cerro Gordo County District Court.