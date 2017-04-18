Plea change hearing scheduled in courthouse assault case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City woman who was accused of assaulting a woman outside the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse. 50-year-old Misti Thoe was accused of waiting outside for a woman to exit the building in the late morning hours of January 19th and allegedly smashing her head into a concrete corner of the building. The complaint says four people witnessed the assault and it was captured on courthouse security cameras. Thoe was charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Thoe’s trial was scheduled to start today, but online court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for May 16th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.