Plea change hearing scheduled for woman accused of Buffalo Center abduction

October 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

BUFFALO CENTER — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Fort Dodge woman originally charged with abducting a child last November in Buffalo Center.

30-year-old Daniel Smith along with 29-year-old Ashley Machain were originally charged with second-degree burglary, child endangerment, and assault while participating in a felony, while Smith was also charged with driving while barred. The two were accused of abducting Machain’s biological children back on November 24th from a house in Buffalo Center, with the children being recovered the next day in Fort Dodge.

Machain has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to trespassing and disorderly conduct during a hearing scheduled for November 14th in Winnebago County District Court.

Smith pleaded guilty in September to a charge of first-degree trespassing instead of the second-degree burglary charge, with all the other charges being dismissed. Winnebago County Attorney Adam Sauer stated in court documents that evidence was not sufficient enough to prove the burglary, child endangerment and assault charges against Smith. Smith was sentenced on the trespassing charge to 30 days in jail.

Posted in: Local News

