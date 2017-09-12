Plea change hearing scheduled for one of two accused of Buffalo Center child abduction

Bob Fisher

BUFFALO CENTER — One of the two people accused of abducting a child last November in Buffalo Center plans to plead guilty.

30-year-old Daniel Smith and 29-year-old Ashley Machain are accused of abducting Machain’s biological children back on November 24th from a house in Buffalo Center. The children were recovered the next day in Fort Dodge.

Machain and Smith were both charged with second-degree burglary, child endangerment, and assault while participating in a felony. Smith was also charged with driving while barred. Their trial was scheduled to start on September 20th.

Online court records show that Smith will plead guilty as part of the case and be sentenced during a hearing on September 27th in Winnebago County District Court. A continuance was granted last week for Machain, with her trial now scheduled to start on November 1st.

Second-degree burglary is a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Assault while participating in a felony is a Class D felony which would carry a five year prison term. Child endangerment is an aggravated misdemeanor which could result in two years in prison if convicted.