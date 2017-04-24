Plea change hearing details emerging in Mason City kidnapping, attempted murder case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Details of a plea change hearing for a Mason City man charged with kidnapping, attempted murder and burglary are surfacing. 43-year-old Jason Clausen was accused of assaulting his girlfriend on the morning of May 29th of last year. The woman was taken to Mercy-North Iowa with what investigators described as serious injuries including a stab wound to the throat. Clausen was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, which carried a life prison sentence, as well as attempted murder and first-degree burglary, both Class B felonies punishable by 25 years in prison. Online court records appear to show that as part of a plea agreement, defense attorney Steven Kloberdanz has filed a written Alford plea on behalf of Clausen to the attempted murder charge. Clausen with the Alford plea would not admit guilt to the charge but admits that he likely could be convicted if the case went to trial. Clausen’s formal plea change hearing is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon in the courtroom at the Cerro Gordo County Law Enforcement Center.