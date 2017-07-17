Plea change hearing delayed in Central Springs booster club theft

Bob Fisher

MANLY — The plea change hearing for a Nora Springs woman accused of stealing over $9000 from the Central Springs High School Athletic Booster Club has been postponed.

37-year-old Autumn Dillavou was charged in January with third-degree theft after she allegedly stole $9334 from the club from May through December 2016. A criminal complaint states that other club members had discovered the money missing from the club’s bank account over a period of six to seven months.

Dillavou’s trial was scheduled to start on Wednesday but a plea change hearing had been set for today. Online court records show a continuance was granted on Friday, and Dillavou’s plea change hearing is now scheduled for August 28th.