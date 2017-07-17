  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Plea change hearing delayed in Central Springs booster club theft

July 17, 2017   Bob Fisher

MANLY — The plea change hearing for a Nora Springs woman accused of stealing over $9000 from the Central Springs High School Athletic Booster Club has been postponed.

37-year-old Autumn Dillavou was charged in January with third-degree theft after she allegedly stole $9334 from the club from May through December 2016. A criminal complaint states that other club members had discovered the money missing from the club’s bank account over a period of six to seven months.

Dillavou’s trial was scheduled to start on Wednesday but a plea change hearing had been set for today. Online court records show a continuance was granted on Friday, and Dillavou’s plea change hearing is now scheduled for August 28th.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company