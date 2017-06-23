  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Plea change hearing, as well as contempt of court hearing, set for Hampton man accused of sexual abuse

June 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

HAMPTON — A plea change hearing has been set for a Hampton man charged with sexual abuse, but he’s also facing a contempt of court charge.

72-year-old Michael Rodemeyer Senior was charged in April with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. Hampton police accuse Rodemeyer of sexually abusing a child over a two-year period in Hampton and rural Franklin County.

Rodemeyer pleaded not guilty to the charges in mid-May, but earlier this month a plea change hearing was set for August 3rd. Online court records show the Hampton Police Department on June 13th accused Rodemeyer of contempt of court after a violation of a no-contact order on June 8th.

Rodemeyer continues to be held in the Hardin County Jail on $50-thousand cash-only bond.

