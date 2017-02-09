Plea agreement finalized for Mason City woman accused of neglect

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of making her children sleep in a room covered with human waste has formally entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors. 25-year-old Alexis Martinez was taken into custody on September 12th on three charges of neglect of a dependent person. Court documents indicate that she allegedly forced three children, ages two, four, and six, to sleep for a week in a room with feces on the walls and floors, with the door to the room being locked from the outside. As we told you last week, a formal plea change hearing has been scheduled for February 21st, but Martinez filed a written plea of guilty on Wednesday to one of the three neglect counts. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors have agreed to recommend a deferred judgment with four years probation instead of prison time or a suspended sentence. Neglect of a dependent person is a Class C felony, punishable by ten years in prison.