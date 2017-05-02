Planting slowly progressing throughout Iowa

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Farmers in parts of the state were able to get into the fields last week. The latest U-S-D-A crop report shows 28 percent of the corn has now been planted, despite soggy weather in a lot of areas of the state. That’s a big increase compared to last week’s report when only eight percent of the corn was in the ground. Farmers in southeastern Iowa made the most progress with more than half their corn acreage planted — while farmers in the northern third of Iowa have planted less than one-fifth of their corn. Overall planting is one week behind last year, but only two days behind the five-year average. Soybean planting got underway in some areas, with two percent of the soybeans planted, That’s two days behind average.