  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Pipeline spill update from DNR

January 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

HANLONTOWN — The cleanup continues in Worth County, where nearly 140-thousand gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a broken pipeline onto a farm field. The spill was reported Wednesday morning northeast of Hanlontown. Workers with the Magellan Pipeline Company have vacuumed up all of the pooled fuel, according to Jeff Vansteenburg with the Iowa DNR. “They have to do more snow removal, so they can get to the ground, and then they are going to do soil removal – contaminated soil,” Vansteenburg says. The cause of the pipeline rupture is still under investigation. Vansteenburg says it’s one the largest diesel spills in Iowa in quite some time. “The numbers I’m hearing is there hasn’t been one this large since 2010,” Vansteenburg says. “But, the actual ground surface that it’s impacted in only about an acre-and-a-half.” For now, there’s no indication the fuel has reached any waterways. “Willow Creek, which is a tributary to the Winnebago River, is the closest surface water and it’s still fine,” Vansteenburg says. “The Hanlontown Slough, a wildlife area, there’s no indication that the diesel fuel has made it there either.” The diesel pipeline stretches 127-miles between Rosemount, Minnesota and Clear Lake

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company