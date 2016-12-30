Petitions submitted calling for referendum on ice arena plan

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Petitions calling for a special election regarding a lease agreement between the city of Mason City and Southbridge Mall for a proposed downtown ice arena have been submitted to City Hall. The 267 petition signatures ask for a public referendum on the proposed agreement, which stipulates a cost not to exceed $18 million on the arena. That figure would cover about $13 million for the construction and $5 million for a 20-year lease agreement. 140 signatures were needed to call for the referendum. The council last week had approved next Tuesday as the date for a public hearing on the lease agreement that had been part of the original plan drafted last year. With the submission of the petition, that public hearing is no longer needed. The ice arena and multipurpose center is a part of the River City Renaissance downtown redevelopment plan that has initial approval for state funding through the Iowa Reinvestment Act. The likely date for the referendum could be May 2nd.