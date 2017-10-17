People voice concerns about Sunset Bay dock on Clear Lake (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — About 100 people packed into the Clear Lake State Park Lodge on Monday night for a meeting with officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources about the future of the Sunset Bay dock, the longest on the lake at 496 feet. The issue is the DNR is proposing to trim the length of the dock to 300 feet, which is the state regulation, because an agreement between the late owner Dale Entner and the state is over due to Entner’s death in August. DNR Director Chuck Gipp says he’s typically not in favor of bending the rules like in this situation.

Gipp says the variance that was given to Dale Entner was probably not valid in the first place.

Gipp says he did not have a dock application in front of him as the director so a variance could be considered. Dale Entner’s son Tim replied when Gipp brought up that fact.

Tim Stenberg says the backlog of people waiting for dock space shows the DNR rules made a decade ago are not working

Former mayor Kirk Kraft says Clear Lake is typically not overcrowded for boat traffic and the DNR should be looking for ways to expand dock space.

Cabin Coffee Company owner Brad Barber says less dock space on the lake has an economic impact on not only Clear Lake but the surrounding area.

The only person to speak out against allowing the dock to be at its current length is Kathy Atkinson, who was the secretary of the Clear Lake DNR when the current state dock rules were established in 2007. She says safety is one of the key reasons dock lengths are not permitted longer than 300 feet.

Atkinson says the rules should not be bent unless the DNR wants to overhaul the methods of determining dock capacity for any lake in the state.

Atkinson says Entner was allowed to gain financially through his arrangement with the state, but that should not be the case from this point forward with his family.

Boat lift space has been an ongoing problem on Clear Lake with no remedy in sight. The city’s Parks & Recreation Department has a list of about 300 people waiting for spots on public docks to open up, while the county’s wait list has about 250 people on it. You can listen back to last night’s meeting by clicking on the left side of the audio player below