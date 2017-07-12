Patient data errantly posted online, UIowa system says

Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Officials say the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics accidentally posted online for two years the names, admission dates and medical records numbers of around 5,300 current and former patients.

A University of Iowa Health Care news release said Tuesday that “a limited set of data” was inadvertently saved in unencrypted files posted online through an application development site.

Spokesman Tom Moore says an online security expert reported the posting April 29. The files were deleted two days later. He says the website where it was posted reported that the files were not copied. Moore also says the files didn’t contain clinical information, Social Security or credit card numbers.

University of Iowa Health Care notified the patients through a June 22 letter.