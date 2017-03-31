Parents of autistic children celebrate new insurance requirement

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Iowans and their loved ones impacted by an autism spectrum disorder have something to celebrate, and just in time for Autism Awareness Month in April. An estimated one-in-68 kids has an autism diagnosis, and Kris Steinmetz with the Autism Society of Iowa says early intervention is important to help them address language deficits, social delays, sensory sensitivities, and other challenges. On Thursday, Governor Terry Branstad signed a bill that will expand access to a valuable treatment for people with autism. She says, “It would cover Applied Behavioral Analysis up to age 19 on a tiered system, meaning that the younger you are the more funding that would be provided. Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy has been very beneficial to a lot of young children with autism and through the lifespan.” The measure applies to many employer-provided health insurance policies. Steinmetz notes Iowa is also fortunate to have Early Access and the Regional Autism Program, which provide and coordinate needed services and resources and offer supports for kids’ families and providers. While early intervention is a cornerstone for development, Steinmetz says there also comes a time when those impacted by autism should start thinking about their future and how they will live as part of the community. As soon as a student with autism turns 14, she says, a transitional plan should be in place that could include the introduction of vocational skills. She says, “Whether they maybe volunteer or a couple afternoons at week they would go from school to work somewhere to start to gather some skills or if they are going to go on to college are they on track to do that, what kind of program can they be fully integrated?” Steinmetz says agencies and organizations around Iowa offer vocational and educational training for individuals on the autism spectrum. That includes the University of Iowa’s REACH Program, which is a transition program to help students with intellectual, cognitive, and learning disabilities become independent and engaged members of the community.