Osage woman pleads not guilty to gambling away mother’s money at casino

Bob Fisher

OSAGE — An Osage woman accused of gambling her mother’s money has pleaded not guilty to a theft charge. 58-year-old Marilyn Spartz was charged with second-degree theft after being accused of gambling with her mother’s money from July to December at the Diamond Jo Casino near Northwood. The theft was discovered when Spartz’s mother’s health insurance company declined to pay her medical bills from a recent hospitalization after the woman’s health care plan had been cancelled because there wasn’t enough money in her checking account to pay for the insurance. Spartz was due in court yesterday for her arraignment hearing, but Spartz’s attorney filed a written arraignment and plea of not guilty on Tuesday in Mitchell County District Court. Online court records do not show a date for trial in the case. If convicted of second-degree theft, Spartz would face up to five years in prison.