Osage voters head to polls again to decide on school bond referendum

Bob Fisher

OSAGE — Osage School District voters head back to the voting booth tomorrow to cast their ballots on a $9-point-9 million school bond referendum. Last fall, Osage voters turned down a $14-point-9 million bond question with 52-percent voting against. The bonds would be used to remodel and improve the middle school and high school building and site, as well as build an addition to the elementary building. The majority of the plan remains the same from last fall’s vote, with the removal of some smaller changes that would save between $500-thousand and $1 million. Osage school officials say if the referendum passes, the tax impact would be projected to be at most $1.82 per $1000 assessed valuation. Voting will take place from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Osage City Hall or Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. 60-percent approval would be needed for the bond issue to pass.