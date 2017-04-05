Osage, North Iowa CSD voters turn down ballot questions

Bob Fisher

OSAGE — For the second time in a year, Osage School District voters have turned down a bond referendum to improve the school district’s buildings. The $9-point-9 million bond referendum on Tuesday did receive support of 52-percent of the voters with 816 votes, but 60-percent voter approval was needed for the bond issue to succeed. 751 people voted no. The bonds would have been used to remodel and improve the middle school and high school building and site, as well as build an addition to the elementary building.



=== Voters in the North Iowa Community School District based in Buffalo Center on Tuesday defeated a proposed increase in the district’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy. The district was looking to levy $1 per $1000 assessed valuation to generate about $400-thousand a year to fund building repairs, vehicles and new technology for the district over a ten-year period. 211 voted for the levy, while 220 voted against.