  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Osage man’s sexual abuse trial to be moved

November 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

OSAGE — An Osage man already convicted of attempted murder will have his trial on sexual abuse-related charges moved out of Mitchell County.

53-year-old Mark Retterath was accused of committing sexual acts against the will of a man while acting as his Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor in May and June of 2015. He’s been charged with third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist.

The charges were filed around the same time he was accused of attempted murder, solicitation to commit murder and third-degree sexual abuse for allegedly plotting to kill another man who accused Retterath of sexually abusing him from the time he was a teen. A Mitchell County jury convicted him in August of last year on those charges.

District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt has approved Retterath’s request for a change of venue due to pre-trial media coverage. A location for that trial has not been set. The trial was scheduled to start this coming Monday, but Rosenbladt approved a continuance, with the trial now scheduled to start in May of next year.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company