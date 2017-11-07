Osage man’s sexual abuse trial to be moved

Bob Fisher

OSAGE — An Osage man already convicted of attempted murder will have his trial on sexual abuse-related charges moved out of Mitchell County.

53-year-old Mark Retterath was accused of committing sexual acts against the will of a man while acting as his Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor in May and June of 2015. He’s been charged with third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist.

The charges were filed around the same time he was accused of attempted murder, solicitation to commit murder and third-degree sexual abuse for allegedly plotting to kill another man who accused Retterath of sexually abusing him from the time he was a teen. A Mitchell County jury convicted him in August of last year on those charges.

District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt has approved Retterath’s request for a change of venue due to pre-trial media coverage. A location for that trial has not been set. The trial was scheduled to start this coming Monday, but Rosenbladt approved a continuance, with the trial now scheduled to start in May of next year.