Osage man who threatened to kill wife gets probation

November 21, 2017   Bob Fisher

OSAGE — An Osage man charged with threatening to kill his wife has received a deferred judgment and probation.

25-year-old Bryce Zahradnik was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Osage police say they were called at about 12:30 on the morning of July 10th to a reported domestic disturbance after a female caller said her husband was beating down the back door and threatening to kill her with a gun. When officers arrived, they allegedly found Zahradnik at the front door of the home where he was arrested.

A criminal complaint says police were aware the suspect possessed a handgun which was found fully loaded in the front seat of his vehicle.

Zahradnik pleaded guilty last week to a lesser charge of second-degree harassment. District Judge Christopher Foy issued a deferred judgment in the case, sentencing Zahradnik to one year probation. A $315 civil penalty was also suspended.

