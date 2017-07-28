  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Osage man pleads not guilty after being accused of threatening to kill wife

July 28, 2017   Bob Fisher

OSAGE — An Osage man accused of threatening to kill his wife has pleaded not guilty.

25-year-old Bryce Zahradnik was been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Osage police say they were called at about 12:30 on the morning of July 10th to a reported domestic disturbance after a female caller said her husband was beating down the back door and threatening to kill her with a gun.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found Zahradnik at the front door of the home where he was arrested. A criminal complaint says police were aware the suspect possessed a handgun which was found fully loaded in the front seat of his vehicle.

Zahradnik’s arraignment hearing was scheduled for this week, but online court records show he recently pleaded not guilty to the charge. His trial has been scheduled for September 20th.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company