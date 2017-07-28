Osage man pleads not guilty after being accused of threatening to kill wife

Bob Fisher

OSAGE — An Osage man accused of threatening to kill his wife has pleaded not guilty.

25-year-old Bryce Zahradnik was been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Osage police say they were called at about 12:30 on the morning of July 10th to a reported domestic disturbance after a female caller said her husband was beating down the back door and threatening to kill her with a gun.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found Zahradnik at the front door of the home where he was arrested. A criminal complaint says police were aware the suspect possessed a handgun which was found fully loaded in the front seat of his vehicle.

Zahradnik’s arraignment hearing was scheduled for this week, but online court records show he recently pleaded not guilty to the charge. His trial has been scheduled for September 20th.