Osage man accused of trying to entice minor

Bob Fisher

OSAGE — An Osage man has been arrested after authorities accuse him of soliciting an 11-year-old boy. 21-year-old Dakota Schulz has been charged with one count of enticement of a minor. He was arrested last month after an Osage woman showed police text messages that were sent to her son’s cell phone. Court documents show that Schulz allegedly later told police he’d sent the boy messages in an attempt to try to get the boy to have sex with him. Schulz is being held in the Mitchell County Jail on $10-thousand bond. He is due back in Mitchell County District Court on May 16th.