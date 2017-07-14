Osage man accused of threatening to kill wife

Bob Fisher

OSAGE — An Osage man is accused of threatening to kill his wife. 25-year-old Bryce Zahradnik has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Osage police say they were called at about 12:30 Monday morning to a reported domestic disturbance after a female caller said her husband was beating down the back door and threatening to kill her with a gun.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found Zahradnik at the front door of the home where he was arrested. A criminal complaint says police were aware the suspect possessed a handgun which was found fully loaded in the front seat of his vehicle.

Zahradnik was taken to jail and posted bond on Tuesday. His arraignment has been scheduled for July 25th. Intimidation with a dangerous weapon is a Class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.