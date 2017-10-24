Osage man accused of threatening to kill wife to plead guilty

Bob Fisher

OSAGE — An Osage man accused of threatening to kill his wife says he’ll plead guilty in the case.

25-year-old Bryce Zahradnik was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Osage police say they were called at about 12:30 on the morning of July 10th to a reported domestic disturbance after a female caller said her husband was beating down the back door and threatening to kill her with a gun. When officers arrived, they allegedly found Zahradnik at the front door of the home where he was arrested.

A criminal complaint says police were aware the suspect possessed a handgun which was found fully loaded in the front seat of his vehicle.

Zahradnik’s trial was scheduled to start next week, but online court records show that a plea change hearing has been scheduled for November 14th in Mitchell County District Court.