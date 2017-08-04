Osage man accused of sexual abuse

Bob Fisher

OSAGE — An Osage man is facing sexual abuse charges.

69-year-old Louis Stroberg has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department says their office was contacted on June 2nd by the parent of an 11-year-old boy who accused Stroberg of exposing himself and inappropriately touching the child.

A criminal complaint says Stroberg admitted to law enforcement that he performed a sex act on the boy.

Stroberg was taken into custody on Wednesday and is being held in the Mitchell County Jail on $50-thousand bond. He’s due in court on August 11th.