Osage man accused of selling women fake cell phones

Bob Fisher

OSAGE — An Osage man has been arrested after being accused of selling fake cell phones. A woman contacted Osage police back in December after she purchased what turned out to be a fake I-Phone 6-S Plus for $300, thinking that it was a new phone being offered up for sale on a Facebook sale page. The woman found out that the phone was fake after an employee of a Waverly cell phone store told her they couldn’t switch the phone over to her account because the serial number was linked to another account and didn’t match the number on the box. The victim claimed the person who sold her the phone later would not return her money. 35-year-old Reed Barclay was arrested and charged with ongoing criminal conduct and fourth-degree theft. He’s also accused of selling another woman a fake phone in Mason City on December 12th. His arraignment hearing in Mitchell County District Court on the charges is scheduled for next Tuesday.