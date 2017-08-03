Orchard man accused of scamming Mason City grocery stores pleads not guilty

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — An Orchard man has pleaded not guilty after being accused of scamming a pair of grocery stores.

68-year-old Steven Fritsche was arrested on June 5th and charged with two counts of forgery, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. He’s accused of passing forged bottle return slips at both of Mason City’s Hy-Vee stores in the amount of $200 at each location.

Fritsche was due in court Tuesday for his arraignment hearing, but online court records show he filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Monday. Judge Karen Salic has scheduled Fritsche’s trial to start on October 10th.