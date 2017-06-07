Orchard man accused of forging bottle deposit slips

CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast
MASON CITY — An Orchard man has been arrested after allegedly scamming a pair of Mason City grocery stores.
68-year-old Steven Fritsche was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of forgery. He’s accused of passing forged bottle return slips at both of Mason City’s Hy-Vee stores on Sunday in the amount of $200 at each location.
Online court records show Fritsche posted $5000 surety bond on Tuesday and was released from the Cerro Gordo County Jail. He’s scheduled to make a court appearance on June 19th. Forgery is a Class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.