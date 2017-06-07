  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Orchard man accused of forging bottle deposit slips

June 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — An Orchard man has been arrested after allegedly scamming a pair of Mason City grocery stores.

68-year-old Steven Fritsche was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of forgery. He’s accused of passing forged bottle return slips at both of Mason City’s Hy-Vee stores on Sunday in the amount of $200 at each location.

Online court records show Fritsche posted $5000 surety bond on Tuesday and was released from the Cerro Gordo County Jail. He’s scheduled to make a court appearance on June 19th. Forgery is a Class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company