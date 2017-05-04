Optimist International exploring starting local club in north-central Iowa (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A worldwide volunteer organization is looking to start a local chapter here in north-central Iowa. Optimist International is made up of more than 2500 local clubs whose members work to bring out the best in children and their communities. Jim Boyd with Optimist International says he’s wanting to learn more about Mason City and hear about what type of service club-type projects would help to create a more optimistic future for children in the area.

Boyd says Optimist International clubs around the country also promote patriotism, an active interest in good government and civic affairs, and aid and encourage the development of youth.

If you are interested in attempting to form a club in north-central Iowa, you can contact Boyd at 515-707-3956 or e-mail him at jim.boyd@optimist.org

