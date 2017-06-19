Opportunity Village to get a new name

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake-based non-profit organization that’s had a presence in the community for five decades will begin a new chapter in its history starting tomorrow.

Opportunity Village officials will announce a new name during celebrations to be held in Mason City and Fort Dodge. CEO Jeff Nichols says a new name is being adopted to better represent the organization. He says Opportunity Village is no longer a single place separate from the rest of the public.

He says as the organization continues to grow geographically and their services continue to diversify, they must reaffirm their vision as an organization. Handicap Village was incorporated in 1966 and opened for services in 1971 by a group of Clear Lake individuals seeking to provide a place for people with disabilities to connect with one another and live with privacy, dignity and purpose.

The organization expanded into other communities through the years and changed its name to Opportunity Village in 1994 to better represent who they were as an organization.

In 2010, Northwoods Living and Northwoods Products & Services in Fort Dodge merged with Opportunity Village. The organization in 2012 started transitioning individuals living in segregated group home settings to smaller homes located in communities of their choosing to comply with a 1999 US Supreme Court decision based on the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Tuesday afternoon’s celebrations will start at 4:30 at the North Iowa Event Center’s Kinney Building in Mason City and at the Best Western Starlite Village in Fort Dodge. The public is invited to attend.