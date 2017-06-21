Opportunity Village changes name to One Vision (VIDEO)

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — Opportunity Village is now known as One Vision. The Clear Lake-based non-profit organization unveiled the name change during a ceremony yesterday in Mason City. One Vision started as Handicap Village in 1966 to provide a place for people with disabilities to connect with one another and live with privacy, dignity and purpose. Since that time they’ve expanded into other communities and five years ago started transitioning individuals living in segregated group home settings to smaller homes located in communities of their choosing to comply with a 1999 US Supreme Court decision based on the Americans with Disabilities Act.

CEO Jeff Nichols says the new name will carry them into the future while still recognizing the history of the organization. He says the new name still honors the initial vision and purpose for the organization. “So I think we’ve held true to that and I hope people recognize that. I hope as well they recognize the new name will really move us into the future and encompass the broader scope of services we provide.”

Nichols says as they were going through a strategic planning process, they realized when looking at the scope of what they do, the services they provide are no longer just housed on the 80-acre campus in Clear Lake. He says it’s really grown well beyond a physical location with the campus model, and the more they thought of it, the more they really believed the name change was the right thing to do. “Certainly the new name, One Vision, kind of captures that essence of that we are all in this together, it’s all for one vision, and it re-affirms that kind of unity of our dispersed services all over north Iowa.”

The organization currently provides services to more than 550 people in a number of north-central Iowa locations.