Open House Sunday at Mason City Fire Department

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Fire Prevention Week is drawing to a close, and the Mason City Fire Department this weekend will be hosting an open house.

Firefighter/paramedic Peter Bieber says it’s an opportunity for citizens to learn more about the Fire Department. He says, “Give everybody in the area a chance to come out and meet the men and women of the Mason City Fire Department, get a chance to talk to them. Learn some things about fire prevention. We’ll also have some partner agencies that will be there highlighting what they do. We’ll have some static displays set up, people can go around and look at the fire trucks up close. Some other displays deal with hazardous materials, high-angle rescue, confined space rescue, a lot of the different things we do at the Fire Department. We’ll also have some live demonstrations as well.”

The event takes place on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 4:00 at the Fire Department Headquarters at 350 5th Southwest.