  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Open house set for Opportunity Village redevelopment plans

May 02, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A pair of open house events are scheduled for this week as Opportunity Village shares their preliminary plans to redevelop and repurpose the Clear Lake campus into a senior-focused residential community. The redevelopment plan was recently approved by the Opportunity Village Board of Directors and would be named “The Terraces at Glen Oaks”. It includes converting five vacant residential cottages into three-plex units ranging in size from 18-hundred to 25-hundred square feet in two and three bedroom layouts. Garages would be included for each unit, and residents would have access to the existing swimming pool, gymnasium and garden space on the campus. The first open house is scheduled to take place Wednesday night at 5:30-8:00 at the Lakeview Room at Clear Lake City Park, with the other taking place this Saturday from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the Clear Lake Public Library’s Community Room. The redevelopment project is slated to get underway this summer.

Posted in: Local News

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company