Open house set for Opportunity Village redevelopment plans

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A pair of open house events are scheduled for this week as Opportunity Village shares their preliminary plans to redevelop and repurpose the Clear Lake campus into a senior-focused residential community. The redevelopment plan was recently approved by the Opportunity Village Board of Directors and would be named “The Terraces at Glen Oaks”. It includes converting five vacant residential cottages into three-plex units ranging in size from 18-hundred to 25-hundred square feet in two and three bedroom layouts. Garages would be included for each unit, and residents would have access to the existing swimming pool, gymnasium and garden space on the campus. The first open house is scheduled to take place Wednesday night at 5:30-8:00 at the Lakeview Room at Clear Lake City Park, with the other taking place this Saturday from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the Clear Lake Public Library’s Community Room. The redevelopment project is slated to get underway this summer.