Open house at Southbridge Mall tonight on downtown project

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — An informational open house will be held this evening at Southbridge Mall about the River City Renaissance project.

The project includes the construction of a hotel in the southeastern part of the main Southbridge Mall parking lot, the renovation of Music Man Square into a convention center complex, a new Meredith Willson Museum to be placed next to the hotel, a skywalk connecting Music Man Square to the hotel, as well as a performing arts pavilion on the north side of Southbridge Mall.

The event takes place in the old JC Penney location at Southbridge Mall from 6:00 to 7:30 this evening.