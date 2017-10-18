  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Open house at Southbridge Mall tonight on downtown project

October 18, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — An informational open house will be held this evening at Southbridge Mall about the River City Renaissance project.

The project includes the construction of a hotel in the southeastern part of the main Southbridge Mall parking lot, the renovation of Music Man Square into a convention center complex, a new Meredith Willson Museum to be placed next to the hotel, a skywalk connecting Music Man Square to the hotel, as well as a performing arts pavilion on the north side of Southbridge Mall.

The event takes place in the old JC Penney location at Southbridge Mall from 6:00 to 7:30 this evening.

