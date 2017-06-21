One dead in Algona house fire

Bob Fisher

ALGONA —One person is dead following a house fire early Tuesday morning in Algona.

According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters were called to a home on the south-side of Algona just after 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and a fire in one of the bedrooms. The home was occupied by three females at the time.

The Sheriff’s Department says Jessica Southard of Des Moines died as a result of the fire. Karen Lierley of Algona was taken to the Kossuth Regional Health Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the fire, but her condition was not immediately available. The other occupant of the home was Patrice Lierley of Des Moines. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.