One week to RAGBRAI in Clear Lake (AUDIO)

CLEAR LAKE — RAGBRAI’s stop in Clear Lake is a week away, and local organizers are finalizing things for the event.

Clear Lake RAGBRAI chair Diane Thompson says they are needing volunteers for a variety of things. “We tend to get this toward the end. This is what other host towns are finding as well that finally someone realized we’re having RAGBRAI next Tuesday, and they decide they want to help,” she says. “Or they talk to someone else to do something and they’ll help with that as long as they know someone else is doing it. We’re encouraged. I’m not the least bit concerned. We have our list fairly padded that instead of having two people at that corner, we’ll have one, and we’ll be able to do that. We’re just looking to put on a good show.”

Thompson says they’ve found that people who volunteer early in the day many times end up asking if they can do more. She says it’s happened in years past where volunteers work a shift in the morning and come up and ask what more they can do because they had so much fun. “We’re going to have our volunteer booth so to speak downtown for all those people who would like to do something, more than they’ve signed up.”

For more information about Clear Lake hosting RAGBRAI head to www.clearlakeragbrai.com.