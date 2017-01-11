One pleads not guilty, other awaiting arraignment in Buffalo Center child abduction case

Bob Fisher

BUFFALO CENTER — One of two people charged in a child abduction case in Buffalo Center has pleaded not guilty, while the other has had their arraignment hearing date rescheduled. 30-year-old Daniel Smith and 29-year-old Ashley Machain are accused of abducting Machain’s biological children back on November 24th from a house in Buffalo Center. They children were recovered the next day in Fort Dodge. Machain and Smith were both charged with second-degree burglary, child endangerment, and assault while participating in a felony. Smith was also charged with driving while barred. Smith pleaded not guilty back in December and has his trial scheduled for February 22nd. Machain was due in Winnebago County District Court on Tuesday for her arraignment hearing, but online court records show a continuance for that hearing was granted on Tuesday, with the arraignment hearing now scheduled for January 24th. Second-degree burglary is a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Assault while participating in a felony is a Class D felony which would carry a five year prison term. Child endangerment is an aggravated misdemeanor which could result in two years in prison if convicted.