One of three people accused of operating “one pot” meth lab pleads guilty

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — One of three people charged with manufacturing methamphetamine after being arrested in Mason City earlier this summer has pleaded guilty.

49-year-old James Mejia, 27-year-old Stephanie Stroud, and 22-year-old Levi Mahaney all of Mason City were arrested after a sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop at the intersection of 12th and North Pierce in the early morning hours of July 12th. The deputy allegedly found a “one-pot” meth lab inside the car. A search warrant was later executed at an apartment at 2403 South Taft where more evidence was gathered. All three were originally charged with manufacturing meth.

Mejia this week entered a guilty plea in the case and is scheduled to be sentenced on November 6th. Stroud has a plea change hearing scheduled for next Monday. Mahaney originally was scheduled to be tried on the charges starting next Tuesday, but online court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for October 16th.