One of three accused of jewelry theft to testify against others

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — One of the defendants in a Mason City jewelry theft case has had charges against her dismissed and is expected to testify in the trials of the other two suspects.

43-year-old Debra Swartz along with 43-year-old Jason Bendickson and 45-year-old Jonathan Rieman, all of Mason City, were all accused of being involved in a burglary at a residence in the 1800 block of 12th Northeast on March 27th where $80-thousand worth of jewelry was stolen. Swartz was accused of taking a 2.65-karat ring and wearing it for several weeks.

Swartz was originally scheduled to be tried on charges on September 12th, but District Judge Rustin Davenport on Thursday approved a motion by prosecutors to dismiss the charges against her in exchange for testimony against the other two defendants.

Bendickson is scheduled to be tried on October 17th on charges of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary. Rieman is accused of second-degree theft and his trial is scheduled for September 26th.