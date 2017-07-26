  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

One of three accused of jewelry heist back in jail after violating pre-trial release

July 26, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — One of the three defendants in a Mason City jewelry theft case is back behind bars after allegedly violating the terms of her pre-trial release.

43-year-old Debra Swartz along with 43-year-old Jason Bendickson and 45-year-old Jonathan Rieman, all of Mason City, are all accused of being involved in a burglary at a residence in the 1800 block of 12th Northeast on March 27th where $80-thousand worth of jewelry was stolen.

Swartz was accused of taking a 2.65-karat ring and wearing it for several weeks. She was charged with first-degree theft, pleaded not guilty in May, and was released from jail with supervision. Online court records indicate District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt issued a bench warrant for her arrest last week due to a violation of pre-trial release.

Swartz is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $12-thousand-500 cash-only bond. Her trial was scheduled to start on August 8th, but during a pre-trial conference on Tuesday, a continuance was granted with her trial now scheduled to start on September 12th.

Bendickson’s trial is scheduled to start on August 8th. Rieman, who entered a not guilty plea last week in the case, is scheduled to have his trial start on September 12th.

