One injured in train-semi collision

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — At least one man was injured on Wednesday afternoon after a collision between a semi and a train in rural Mason City.

The Iowa State Patrol says a Canadian Pacific train struck the semi at their rail crossing on Spruce Avenue north of 305th Street shortly before 3:40 PM.

The driver of the semi, 81-year-old Charles Kuhlemeier, was taken to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa for treatment. The accident remains under investigation.