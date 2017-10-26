  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

One injured in train-semi collision

October 26, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — At least one man was injured on Wednesday afternoon after a collision between a semi and a train in rural Mason City.

The Iowa State Patrol says a Canadian Pacific train struck the semi at their rail crossing on Spruce Avenue north of 305th Street shortly before 3:40 PM.

The driver of the semi, 81-year-old Charles Kuhlemeier, was taken to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa for treatment. The accident remains under investigation.

