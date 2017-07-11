One guilty plea, one not guilty plea in Mason City home invasion case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — One of the three men accused of being involved in a home invasion in Mason City earlier this year has pleaded guilty, while another of the men has pleaded not guilty.

Police has accused the three men of breaking into a home in the 1000 block of East State Street at about noon on March 27th, holding down an occupant of the home and stealing a safe containing money.

19-year-old Devon Reckner of Mason City was arrested four days later and charged with first-degree robbery and possession of burglary tools. Online records indicate that Reckner pleaded guilty on Monday to the second-degree burglary charge, with his sentencing scheduled for August 21st.

18-year-old Austin Hasfjord pleaded not guilty late last week to charges of first-degree robbery and possession of burglary tools. His trial has not been scheduled. A third suspect in the case has not been identified.