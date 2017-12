Bob Fisher

FLOYD — One person is dead after a vehicle rollover on the Avenue of the Saints near Floyd on Monday.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened in the northbound lanes on US Highway 18 at Waterbury Road at about 4:30 AM. The driver drifted off the road for unknown reasons, lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median, ejecting the driver.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.