One dead after fatal accident in Floyd County this morning

Bob Fisher

MARBLE ROCK — One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident east of Marble Rock this morning. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened at about 7 o’clock this morning on State Highway 14 between 270th and 280th streets south of the intersection of County Road B-60. The Iowa State Patrol says the driver of one of the vehicles, a woman, died in the crash, while the other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. Neither vehicle had passengers. The names of those involved in the accident were not being immediately released pending the notification of relatives. The highway was closed for about four hours this morning.