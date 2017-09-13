  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

One dead after Butler County collision

September 13, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLARKSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident in Butler County on Tuesday has killed one person.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 8 o’clock Tuesday morning on County Road C-33 near Clarksville. 81-year-old David Kramer of Clarksville was driving a pickup eastbound and slowed down to turn left into a farm driveway.

49-year-old Dannette Hildebrand of Clarksville was also heading eastbound when she tried to pass Kramer on the left. The State Patrol says the collision caused Hildebrand’s vehicle to roll several times, killing Hildebrand, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Kramer was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

