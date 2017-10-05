  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

One arrested after threat to Algona schools

October 05, 2017   Bob Fisher

ALGONA — One person has been taken into custody after a north-central Iowa school district was closed after a threat.

The Algona School District did not have classes on Wednesday after school administrators were informed by local law enforcement of a threat against the school system. Algona superintendent Marty Fonley in a social media posting on Wednesday night said that a person had been taken into custody in relation to the threats.

Algona’s police chief Kendall Pals says an unidentified 16-year-old Algona youth was charged with threat of terrorism, a Class D felony, for making a threat of violence on a social media posting on Tuesday evening.

In a separate incident, the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows as well as the neighboring Eagle Grove and Belmond-Klemme school districts went into lock-down mode on Wednesday afternoon for a short time after Clarion-Goldfield-Dows officials received information about a social media message which made an indirect threat on a school they assumed to be in their area.

The threats on Tuesday night and Wednesday followed the Johnston School District in the metro Des Moines area cancelling classes after a similar incident

