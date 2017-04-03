One arrest made in last week’s robbery of Mason City home

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — One of three people suspected in a Mason City home robbery last Monday was arrested on Friday. The suspects are accused of breaking into a home in the 1000 block of East State Street at about noon last Monday, holding down an occupant of the home and stealing a safe containing money. 19-year-old Devon Reckner of Mason City was arrested on a charge of first-degree robbery on Friday after being questioned at police headquarters. Police are saying an arrest warrant is out for 18-year-old Austin Hasfjord of Clear Lake. Anybody with information about Hasfjord is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or contact Mason City police at 421-3636.