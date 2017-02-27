  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Oklahoma pipeline company says it will pay for Worth County spill

February 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

HANLONTOWN — An Oklahoma pipeline company says it will reimburse north-central Iowa agencies for expenses they incurred while responding to a diesel pipeline spill near Hanlontown last month. Magellan Midstream Partners is making the offer. Worth County Auditor Jackie Backhaus is tallying up local agencies’ expenses and plans to have the total ready by Monday. Sheriff Dan Fank says his department logged 240 hours at the site while maintaining road blocks and manning an operations center, and that 140 of those hours must be paid as overtime. Magellan has said that a break in the 12-inch pipe in January spilled nearly 47,000 gallons of diesel over one to one-and-a-half acres. The spill was discovered during a snowstorm on January 25.

