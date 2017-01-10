Nurse accused of stealing powerful painkillers

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A nurse from Mason City is accused of stealing powerful painkillers from two north-central Iowa healthcare facilities. 33-year-old Keri Martinez is accused of taking Oxycodone pills from a resident at Osage Rehab twice in July, once by taking a single pill from a delivery and another time by creating a narcotics log that falsely reported the patient had two pills left when there should have been 16. Martinez is also accused of taking Tramadol from a resident at the Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar in November and replacing it with Tylenol. She’s also accused of taking Hydrocodone from the Good Samaritan Society patient then signed documents indicating she had given it to the patient and kept it for herself. Martinez was charged with four counts of prohibited acts, two counts of tampering and one count of fifth-degree theft.