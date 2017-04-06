Number of Iowa counties with Emerald Ash Borer now up to 45

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – State agriculture officials say a beetle that infects and eventually kills ash trees has been found in two more Iowa counties, bringing the total to 45 counties. The emerald ash borer has been confirmed in Oelwein in Fayette County and south of Winterset in Madison County. The adult ash borer is metallic green and measures about one-half inch long. It can be spotted during the summer months. Infected trees usually lose leaves at the top of the canopy and the die-off spreads downward. Trees usually die within two to four years. A federal quarantine, enforced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, remains in effect restricting movement of hardwood firewood and ash articles out of Iowa into non-quarantined areas of other states. Iowans should use only local firewood.